Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5,094.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 2.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.76. 197,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,962. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.33 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.27. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

