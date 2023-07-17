Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Anghami Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. 2,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,287. Anghami has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

