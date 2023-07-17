Analyzing Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) & Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) and Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Textainer Group and Sixt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group 36.01% 17.40% 3.78% Sixt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Textainer Group and Sixt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textainer Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sixt 1 2 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of Textainer Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Textainer Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Textainer Group and Sixt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group $810.01 million 2.09 $309.42 million $5.87 6.80 Sixt N/A N/A N/A $2.37 54.08

Textainer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sixt. Textainer Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sixt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Textainer Group beats Sixt on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of containers from its fleet, as well as purchase, lease, or resale of containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.7 million containers representing 4.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the U.S. military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany. Sixt SE is a subsidiary of Erich Sixt Vermögensverwaltung GmbH.

