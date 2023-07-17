Analyzing Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $7.47 billion 0.34 $239.97 million $4.49 8.55 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.62 $1.45 billion $2.76 24.80

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

48.8% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canadian Solar and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 3 2 0 2.17 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 12 0 2.92

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus price target of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus price target of $78.87, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 3.97% 14.02% 3.50% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 19.02% 17.03% 9.38%

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Canadian Solar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions, as well as solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The Global Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar and battery storage projects; operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. As of January 31, 2023, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 574 MWp. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

