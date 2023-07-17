Analyzing Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) & Its Rivals

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) is one of 692 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.31 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.54 billion $27.28 million 19.44

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 108 575 861 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 48.71%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -71.35% -74.20% -1.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

