Analysts Set Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of FPRUY opened at $27.25 on Monday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.