Analysts Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price at $16.60

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,465,861.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,465,861.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $44,309.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 784,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,957. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChargePoint Trading Down 6.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

