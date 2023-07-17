Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 207,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,871. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.