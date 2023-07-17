Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $225.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.40. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

