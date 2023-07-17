Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $183.44. 239,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,284. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.18 and a 200-day moving average of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

