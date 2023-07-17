Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 118,573 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,872 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.10. 162,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,494. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

