Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $55.25 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,018 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $55,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.28. 616,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,814. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.