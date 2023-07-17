Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,335 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after buying an additional 125,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,535,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,606,000 after buying an additional 55,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,221,000 after buying an additional 71,744 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,533. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

