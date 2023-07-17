Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,802 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $44.27 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 61,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

