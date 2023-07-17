AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Bank of America

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $191.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day moving average of $167.75. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $193.83.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. United Bank grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.