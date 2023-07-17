Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,616.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

