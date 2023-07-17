American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,534,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after buying an additional 382,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 59,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,281. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

