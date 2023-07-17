American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Raised by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $7.31 on Monday, hitting $186.66. 1,331,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,037. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average of $202.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.53.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

