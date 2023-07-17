Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $204.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMZN. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.68 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

