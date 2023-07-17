Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,035. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

