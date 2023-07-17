AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 215,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 355,015 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.37.

AltC Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALCC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AltC Acquisition by 129.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after buying an additional 905,895 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,159,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,238,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in AltC Acquisition by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,037,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 515,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in AltC Acquisition by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 607,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 477,133 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

