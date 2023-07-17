Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $240,634,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $3,170,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

