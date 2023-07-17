AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 11,322 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $152.34. 2,575,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,710. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

