AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $34,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 181,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after acquiring an additional 518,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.32. 168,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,773. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $102.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

