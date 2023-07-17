AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 66 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 455,915 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.94. The company had a trading volume of 97,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

