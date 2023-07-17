AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.35% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,403,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,861 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,849,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,806,000 after buying an additional 3,653,957 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 240,329 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after buying an additional 145,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after buying an additional 129,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ITM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.98. 97,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.