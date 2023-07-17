AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,013 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.