Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.23. 95,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,362. The firm has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. Airbus has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 32.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

