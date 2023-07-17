Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.74 on Monday, reaching $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $146.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,882,729 shares of company stock worth $224,588,462. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

