Aion (AION) Trading 64.4% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $2,746.66 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 64.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00250447 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00025100 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031014 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003267 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

