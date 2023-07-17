Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADC. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.22.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,827.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,827.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

