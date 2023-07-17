African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.57

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 6320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 192.7% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 1,914.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 313,620 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 58,905 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,110,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 894,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

