Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 641 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $381.55. 19,157,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,488,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.12. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $382.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

