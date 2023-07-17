Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 116,236 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,236 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises 4.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.74% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $51.73. 1,014,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

