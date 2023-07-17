Affinity Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 132,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

