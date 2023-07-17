Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 236,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,964,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.80% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,674,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,918,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 250,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,078 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,314. The company has a market capitalization of $711.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

