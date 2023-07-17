Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,535 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.2% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,631,750. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

