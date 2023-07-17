Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,456 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,367,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark cut their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 486,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

