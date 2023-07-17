Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) versus Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Critical Comparison

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) and Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Aeroports de Paris pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Auckland International Airport pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Aeroports de Paris pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auckland International Airport pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeroports de Paris and Auckland International Airport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeroports de Paris 1 5 2 0 2.13 Auckland International Airport 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aeroports de Paris currently has a consensus price target of $133.60, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Aeroports de Paris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeroports de Paris is more favorable than Auckland International Airport.

9.4% of Aeroports de Paris shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeroports de Paris and Auckland International Airport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeroports de Paris N/A N/A N/A $3.66 38.01 Auckland International Airport N/A N/A N/A $1.67 15.74

Auckland International Airport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeroports de Paris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aeroports de Paris and Auckland International Airport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeroports de Paris N/A N/A N/A Auckland International Airport N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aeroports de Paris beats Auckland International Airport on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services. The Retail and Services segment engages in the retail activities, including bars, restaurants, banks, car rentals, and retails shops, as well as leases space for terminals, advertising, restaurant, and car park services. This segment is also involved in the production and supply of heat, drinking water, and access to the chilled distribution networks. The Real Estate segment engages in the construction, commercialization, and lease management of office buildings, logistic buildings, and freight terminals; and provides property leasing services for airport terminals, as well as rents serviced land. The International and Airport Developments segment designs and operates airport activities. The Other Activities segment offers telecom and cybersecurity services. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals. The Retail segment offers services to the retailers within the terminals; and car parking facilities for passengers, visitors, and airport staff. The Property segment leases cargo buildings, hangars, and stand-alone investment properties. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Manukau, New Zealand.

