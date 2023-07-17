Aergo (AERGO) Market Cap Hits $50.67 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Aergo has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a total market cap of $50.67 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Aergo

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is a decentralized platform developed by Blocko, a South Korean blockchain technology company, to facilitate the building, deployment, and operation of blockchain applications. It employs a hybrid architecture that blends public and private blockchain networks to offer optimal scalability, security, and performance. The platform targets enterprises that seek to overcome the challenges of developing blockchain solutions. AERGO provides a user-friendly development environment, smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services. The platform also allows businesses to select the level of privacy and control they require for their applications. The public network permits them to interact with other parties, while the private network guarantees security for sensitive data and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

