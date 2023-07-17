AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 12,856 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.90. 886,820 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

