AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.85% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,421. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

