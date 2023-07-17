AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 92 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $521.82. The stock had a trading volume of 354,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

