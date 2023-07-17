AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 6,285 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IGEB traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,182 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

