AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $6 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,825,000 after acquiring an additional 750,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $60.72. 113,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,806. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Featured Articles

