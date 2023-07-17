AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,833,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.15. 16,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

