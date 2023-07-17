Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.79 and a 12 month high of C$12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.04.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$128.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 42.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.8039568 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

