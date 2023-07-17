Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAVVF opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

