Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.40

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 9910901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 65.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

