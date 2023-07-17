ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 15,227 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,227 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.